Catching Up With Brainerd’s Own Joe Haeg

Clayton Castle
Jul. 7 2017
We’re still 16 days away from the opening of most NFL training camps, but former Brainerd Warrior and current Indianapolis Colts player Joe Haeg stopped in his hometown to sign some autographs, take some pictures, and talk to Lakeland News about his rookie season.

The Brainerd High and NDSU grad will continue to start this year for the Colts. With a promising rookie class and free agents, Joe says he’s optimistic for the Colts 2017 campaign.

No matter how big of a star he becomes, he will always be remembered in his hometown as a hard worker with an excellent work ethic.

Despite being a star the NFL, Haeg will always have fond memories of his hometown of Brainerd, including Brainerd High School, where he started both his junior and senior years, earning All-State honors and an All-Star Game selection.

Haeg and the Colts will kick off their regular season on September 10th in Los Angeles to take on the Rams.

