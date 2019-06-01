Lakeland PBS
Cass Lake Man Identified As A Victim In South Minneapolis Shooting

Jun. 1 2019

A Cass Lake man has been identified as a victim in a South Minneapolis shooting.

Officials have identified the man killed Thursday as 28-year-old Lawrence Hart. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Hart died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was listed as a homicide.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, Hart was shot shortly after 1:30 Thursday morning near the intersection of Lake Street East and 12th Avenue South in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department.

Nathan Green

