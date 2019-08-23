Lakeland PBS
Cass Lake Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Death Of Four Year Old

Aug. 23 2019

A Cass Lake man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a four-year-old on Wednesday, August 21.

According to the Itasca County District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Kevin Daniel Jackson of Cass Lake was charged in Itasca County Court on Friday, August 23. The criminal complaint states that at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, an emergency call was made of a non-responsive four year old boy at a residence in Inger, Minnesota.

Emergency personnel responded to the residence and performed life-saving aid which was unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. During life-saving efforts, officers noted bruising near the child’s eyes. Deputies received information from life flight medical personnel that they believed the child may have been suffocated to death.

Jackson’s bail has been set at $2,000,000 without conditions and $1,000,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is set for September 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

