Cass Lake Drug Bust Results In Six Arrests
A drug bust near Cass Lake Elementary School in Cass Lake has resulted in the arrest of six people.
Tribal police executed a search warrant on March 28th and say they located methamphetamine in the possession of Arthur Anthony Oehler of Cass Lake. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Cass County Jail.
Five other individuals were arrested as a result of the warrant:
- Brandi Lee Brown of Cass Lake – for possession of a controlled substance
- Britni Ann Lattergrass of Bemidji – on an outstanding warrant
- Hobart Alvin Huffman of Cass Lake – on an outstanding warrant
- Tara Marie Cournoyer of Cass Lake – on an outstanding warrant
- Andrew Henry Oehler of Cass Lake – on a federal arrest warrant
