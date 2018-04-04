Cass Lake Drug Bust Results In Six Arrests

A drug bust near Cass Lake Elementary School in Cass Lake has resulted in the arrest of six people.

Tribal police executed a search warrant on March 28th and say they located methamphetamine in the possession of Arthur Anthony Oehler of Cass Lake. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Cass County Jail.

Five other individuals were arrested as a result of the warrant:

Brandi Lee Brown of Cass Lake – for possession of a controlled substance

Britni Ann Lattergrass of Bemidji – on an outstanding warrant

Hobart Alvin Huffman of Cass Lake – on an outstanding warrant

Tara Marie Cournoyer of Cass Lake – on an outstanding warrant

Andrew Henry Oehler of Cass Lake – on a federal arrest warrant