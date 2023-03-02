Cass Lake-Bena Teacher Among Semifinalists for MN Teacher of the Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools teacher is one of 33 semifinalists for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

An initial field of 132 candidates was narrowed down to the semifinalists today, and Linsey Strand, a seventh grade science teacher from Cass Lake-Bena, is the only teacher from the Lakeland viewing area to make the cut.

In mid-March, 10-12 finalists will be named for the award, and then on May 7th, the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be awarded at a banquet in St. Paul.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today