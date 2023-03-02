Lakeland PBS

Cass Lake-Bena Teacher Among Semifinalists for MN Teacher of the Year

Lakeland News — Mar. 1 2023

Linsey Strand

A Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools teacher is one of 33 semifinalists for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

An initial field of 132 candidates was narrowed down to the semifinalists today, and Linsey Strand, a seventh grade science teacher from Cass Lake-Bena, is the only teacher from the Lakeland viewing area to make the cut.

In mid-March, 10-12 finalists will be named for the award, and then on May 7th, the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be awarded at a banquet in St. Paul.

By — Lakeland News

