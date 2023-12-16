Lakeland PBS

Cass Lake-Bena Boys’ Basketball Pulls Away in 2nd Half to Beat Red Lake

Lakeland News — Dec. 16 2023

The rivalry between Cass Lake-Bena and Red Lake boys’ basketball runs deep, and you can always expect a full house when the two teams meet up.

The Panthers haven’t lost to the Warriors since 2019, riding an eight-game win streak over their rival, but the last time these two played, it went to overtime before CL-B pulled away in the extra frame.

Red Lake was trying to changed that Friday night, where they were undefeated on the road against 1-2 Cass Lake-Bena. The Warriors would lead by 32-31 at the half, but the Panthers pulled away in the second half to win 88-70, extending their rivalry win streak to nine.

The two teams will play again in Red Lake on Feb. 1.

