Lakeland PBS

Cass Lake-Bena Basketball Programs Both State Ranked

Lakeland News — Dec. 27 2021

It’s no secret that basketball at Cass Lake-Bena is a big deal. Between both the boys and girls high school basketball programs, there have been 12 trips to the state tournament.

Back in 2005, both Panther teams made it to state in the same season, and there’s a chance that could happen again in 2022. In the latest high school state basketball rankings, the Cass Lake-Bena boys team is ranked 4th in Class A, and the girls are ranked 3rd in the state in Class A.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Fosston, Red Lake County Girls Basketball Teams Come Together for Ostenaa Family

Bemidji Boys Basketball Defeats Little Falls at Home

Brainerd Boys Basketball Gets Big Win Over St. Cloud Apollo

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Stays Unbeaten with Win Over Fertile-Beltrami

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - The Legal Rights of Nature: Wild Rice Sues the State of Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 17 2021

Common Ground: A traditional snowshoe class in Ponemah, Red Lake Nation

Posted on Nov. 17 2021
Mary Marana (Left) discusses the crisis line service with host Jason Edans (Right)

Lakeland Currents - Brainerd's Crisis Line & Referral Service

Posted on Nov. 12 2021

Common Ground: Nate Johnson makes his own durable leather clothing Part 3

Posted on Nov. 10 2021

Lakeland Currents - A Conversation with Retired Diplomat Tom Hanson

Posted on Nov. 5 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.