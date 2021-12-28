Cass Lake-Bena Basketball Programs Both State Ranked

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret that basketball at Cass Lake-Bena is a big deal. Between both the boys and girls high school basketball programs, there have been 12 trips to the state tournament.

Back in 2005, both Panther teams made it to state in the same season, and there’s a chance that could happen again in 2022. In the latest high school state basketball rankings, the Cass Lake-Bena boys team is ranked 4th in Class A, and the girls are ranked 3rd in the state in Class A.