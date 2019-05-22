Lakeland PBS
Cass County Sherriff’s Office Investigating Possible Drowning On Louise Lake

May. 22 2019

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st on Louise Lake in Wabedo Township, rural Longville MN.

The sheriff’s office received a call at about 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday and when deputies and responders arrived on scene and located a deceased adult male in the water near a fishing boat. The male, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family members, was pronounced deceased on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation continues with the assistance of the Department of Natural Resource Conservation Officer.

