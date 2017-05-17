Cass County Sheriff’s Office Wants To Prevent Damaging Species In The Water

In an effort to be involved in Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) prevention the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Cass County Environmental Services and State and federal agencies to help stop the spread of these damaging species.

Cass County has developed an AIS Prevention and Management Plan and has been active in their efforts since 2013.

With the fishing season and recreation boating beginning for the year, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch has three rules that should be followed with any watercraft or anytime you’re in the water whether the waterway is infected or not.

CLEAN: all visible aquatic plants, zebra mussels and other prohibited invasive species from watercraft, trailers and water-related equipment before leaving any water access or shoreland. DRAIN: water-related equipment (boat, ballast tanks, portable bait containers, motor) and drain bilge, livewell and baitwell by removing drain plugs before leaving a water access or shoreline property. Keep drain plugs out and water draining devices open while transporting watercraft. DISPOSE: of unwanted bait, including minnows, leeches and worms in the trash. It’s illegal to release bait in a waterbody or release aquatic animals from one waterbody to another. If you want to keep your bait you must refill the bait container with bottled or tap water.