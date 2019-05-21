Cass County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Leech Lake Drowning

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that occurred on Leech Lake on May 20, 2019 at around 3:04 p.m.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Monday afternoon the sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a medical emergency at the Woodland Resort, located on Kabekona Bay of Leech Lake in Shingobee Township. Deputies and responders arrived and learned that an adult female had been found unresponsive in the water near a dock.

First responders initiated CPR and lifesaving efforts but the female was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the female is being withheld pending the notification of family members. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by North Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care, and the Walker Fire Department.