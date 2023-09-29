Lakeland PBS

Cass County K9 Ryker on the Road to Recovery Following Assault

Breanna Vinkemeier — Sep. 29 2023

Cass County K9 Ryker was assaulted last week while on duty. After being released from a veterinary hospital in the Twin Cities, he is comfortably recovering at home.

After sleepless nights for both him and Deputy Ryan Huston, Ryker is on the road to recovery. Ryker suffered a number of severe wounds including a fractured snout, broken teeth, a lacerated tongue, and lacerated cheek.

Ryker will receive continued care and is anticipated to fully recover and return to duty in weeks to come.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Breanna Vinkemeier

