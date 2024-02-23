Lakeland PBS

Cass County K-9 Ryker Back on Duty After Recovery from Injuries

Lakeland News — Feb. 23 2024

K-9 Ryker (Credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

K-9 officer Ryker with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has returned to duty after seven weeks of recovery from an injury he suffered on Sept. 17 of last year.

After behind hit in the head with a metal pipe twice while apprehending a suspect near Cass Lake, Ryker had to get surgery and received treatment from the Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota for a fractured snout and eye socket, broken teeth, and several lacerations.

A huge wave of support came from many residents in the Cass County area. Notes, cards, and even financial support from businesses and individuals were sent during Ryker’s recovery.

Ryker has spent five years on the road with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, which would like to extend a special “thank you” to anyone who contributed to Ryker’s recovery.

Lakeland News

