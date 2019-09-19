Cass County Falls Prevention Task Force To Host 3rd Annual Fall Awareness Fair

Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans, according to the National Council on Aging. This Friday, the Cass County Falls Prevention Task Force is holding their third annual National Falls Prevention Awareness Fair at the Calvary Church in Walker.

The health fair will provide resources for people to learn about ways to reduce the risk of falling, whether it’s in their home or in public places. The event will feature nutrient needs, screenings and demonstration classes that can improve people’s balance and their core stability. The fair was started after seeing an increase of elderly people in the emergency room for fall-related injuries.

“Having the injuries affect their lives and their quality of life, but a lot of times people can die from the injuries that they sustain. The older person becomes and they have a fracture from a fall, the less likely they are to recover and get back to where they wanted to,” said Cynthia Dainsberg, a registered nurse and faith community nurse. “The big piece I think to me is that people understand how it could affect them.”

Fall-related injuries can lead to loss of mobility. The fair will also have a “Take it to the Box” medication disposal. where people can bring their prescriptions and safely throw them away. The Juniper Exercise class for aging and fall prevention offers the Stay Active and Independent for Life program, also known as SAIL. SAIL is an evidence-based program that aims to increase strength mobility and balance.

“It’s for fall prevention. We want people to be strong, and have their muscles working adequately, so that can minimize their falling. They can definitely gain some muscular strength, even their coordination and the balancing activities that we do can help them prepare their bodies for any situations that they would come across in their lives,” said exercise physiologist Alicia Reardon.

The National Falls Prevention Fair will start at 9 a.m. There will be door prizes and a wide selection of healthcare providers and services available.