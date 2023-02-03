Cass County Deputy Receives Lakes Area Heroes Donation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office saw more support come in for one of their deputies through the Lakes Area Heroes Foundation.

Deputy Mark Diaz and his wife Sue received a donation of $700 from the non-profit after being nominated by his colleagues.

The Lakes Area Heroes Foundation raises funds for public servants in north-central Minnesota. The donation Deputy Diaz’s family received will go toward bills to treat his wife’s cancer. But, these funds can also mean something important to the department as a whole.

“Law enforcement as a whole is a noble profession, and it’s great that a community comes and supports them,” said Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk. “They’re not alone in their fight, and … they are appreciated and we’re lucky to live where we live, and that people support law enforcement and first responders.

Donations to the Diaz family can be made through the Lakes Area Heroes Foundation on their website or by visiting their Facebook page.

