Cass Co. Deputies Help Rescue Entangled Eagles on Leech Lake

Lakeland News — Jul. 5 2023

Credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office

Two Cass County deputies helped to save the day for a couple of embattled eagles this week.

While on boat and water safety patrol on Leech Lake in Shingobee Bay on July 3rd, deputies John Murray and Todd Wolter located two adult eagles struggling in the water, locked together by wings and talons. The eagles were presumably fighting midair over territory and fell to the water and were struggling to stay afloat.

The deputies were able to help free the eagles from each other. The eagles made their way to shore and recovered for some time before finding a higher spot to fly away from the area.

