Lakeland PBS

Car Seat Check-up Event to Take Place at Beltrami County Fairgrounds on June 16th

Emma HudziakJun. 15 2022

A car seat check-up event will be taking place at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds tomorrow from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Businesses and organizations such as Sanford Health, Safe Kids Grand Forks, MN Department of Public Safety, and Towards Zero Deaths are sponsoring this event in order to help raise awareness on proper car seat placement.

“Four out of five car seats are used incorrectly,” said a recent release.

Both visitors and parents at this event, will have the opportunity to have their car seats checked for recalls and proper fit, and have any questions answered by professionals regarding car seats.

This is a free event, and open to the public. More information can be answered by calling 701-780-1489.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Sanford Health Celebrates 10 Years in Bagley Area

Sanford Health in Bemidji Adjusts Face Mask Policy

Nurses at Sanford Health in Bemidji Receive 2022 Recognition Awards

Bemidji Rotary Club Hosting Blood Screening Event at Sanford Health

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.