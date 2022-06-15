Car Seat Check-up Event to Take Place at Beltrami County Fairgrounds on June 16th

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A car seat check-up event will be taking place at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds tomorrow from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Businesses and organizations such as Sanford Health, Safe Kids Grand Forks, MN Department of Public Safety, and Towards Zero Deaths are sponsoring this event in order to help raise awareness on proper car seat placement.

“Four out of five car seats are used incorrectly,” said a recent release.

Both visitors and parents at this event, will have the opportunity to have their car seats checked for recalls and proper fit, and have any questions answered by professionals regarding car seats.

This is a free event, and open to the public. More information can be answered by calling 701-780-1489.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today