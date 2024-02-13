Cancer Center Coming to Lakewood Health Clinic in Staples Next Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last month, Lakewood Health System in Staples announced its official plans to move forward with the Lakewood Cancer Center.

The 19,270 square-foot addition will be located just southwest of the clinic and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025, with its groundbreaking happening this upcoming spring.

Over the past two years, Lakewood’s oncology team and services have both grown exponentially. Couple that with a steady growth in provider coverage, and it became clear that an expansion was needed.

The state-of-the-art Cancer Center will include 14 infusion bays, an in-house PET/CT scan machine, and much more. To have a facility like the Cancer Center in such a rural setting like Staples is not only unheard of for the patients, but also for healthcare workers.

The Cancer Center will also include a dedicated reception and waiting area, with oncology case managers located within the new space for easy access to patients.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today