Camp Ripley To Temporarily Close Highway 115

Camp Ripley will temporarily close Highway 115 from July 12 through July 26 in order to use the rail line.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 115 will close during sporadic times between Highway 371 and Grouse Avenue so that trains can be moved into and out of Camp Ripley.

The rail line crosses area roads and the Mississippi River bridge on Highway 115 near Camp Ripley as well as several roads north and west of Little Falls. Motorists should expect flaggers or barriers, and each closure to last 20 minutes to over an hour.

Motorists traveling on the highway should seek other routes and plan for longer travel times during this period. MnDOT says that drivers should consider using Highway 10 in north Little Falls to cross the Mississippi River.