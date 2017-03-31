DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Eight-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In Grand Rapids Shooting

Cake Decorating For a Good Cause Is A Piece Of Cake

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 30 2017
Leave a Comment

Cake, icing and creativity were the main ingredients at the Piece of Cake Celebrity Cake Decorating Contest and Auction put together by the United Way of Bemidji. The contest is for United Way’s Backpack Buddies initiative to help provide meals for school age children.

“They’re non-perishable food packs to students in the elementary schools that wouldn’t otherwise have food on the weekend or during holiday breaks,” said Denae Alamano, United Way of Bemidji executive director. “So there’s about 200 students in Bemidji that benefit from the Backpack Buddies program every week.”

Eleven teams started off with their very own cake, spatulas and other supplies. Each team had 45 minutes to work on the cake and none of them were the same.

“Being a bank and people kind of feel like their money is their treasure so we, you know keep your treasure safe with RiverWood Bank,” said Rachelle Barckholtz, RiverWood Bank Loan Processor.

All teams were vying for the top prize, maybe even the title of cake boss, but also bragging rights and the winner of the People’s Choice award.

“The frosting won’t stick to anything and I’m not the only one that thinks that everybody’s been saying that,” Colette Zietz, Paul Bunyan Communications receptionist.

Once the cake-decorating portion was over the auction began. Lakeland News also represented and its cake had a $70 bid.

Items available for bid included the newly decorated cakes, gift certificates and Minnesota Twins game tickets. The Cake Pavers of Knife River Materials took home the People’s Choice award and their cake raised more than $1,000.

“It’s a program that we love to support, so we feel great about winning the People’s Choice Award, said Heather Backus, Knife River Materials Contract Administrator.

In total the event raised almost $2,100.

For more information on the Backpack Buddies program or United Way visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

United Way Annual Chili Cook-Off

Coats for the Community

Bemidji Chili Cook-Off Returns

United Way Gives Back

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

Amanda said

Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More

CCinRI said

It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More

0

Charges Against Bemidji Asst. Principal Highlights Child Safety On The Internet

In the charges against Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal Brandon Bjerknes, law enforcement officials allege that he created aliases on
Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Recently Added

Charges Against Bemidji Asst. Principal Highlights Child Safety On The Internet

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Golden Apple: Grand Rapids Provides International Degree For High School Students

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Eight-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In Grand Rapids Shooting

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.