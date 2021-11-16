Lakeland PBS

Bus Driver Shortage May Affect Forestview Middle School Winter Athletics

Nick UrsiniNov. 15 2021

Bus driver shortages in the Brainerd School District could impact winter sports at Forestview Middle School.

Derek Hendrickson, Brainerd Middle School Activities Director told the Brainerd School Board that middle school activities may not be able to compete at the same level they are used too.

“There just weren’t enough drivers to consistently get us to and from our events from mid-September through mid-October,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson believes more challenges will arise this winter because the high school has more winter sports than fall sports.

“[From] fall, we go from eight to 14 varsity sports and the trip request will go from 93 to 132,” said Jack Freeman, Brainerd High School Activities Director.

Hendrickson proposed two potential solutions: either an intramural proposal, meaning only in-school competition, or a hybrid model that has a more flexible schedule and the possibility of playing games on a Saturday, where more buses are available.

Hendrickson told the Brainerd School Board he is leaning more towards adopting the hybrid model.

