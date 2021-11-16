Bus Driver Shortage May Affect Forestview Middle School Winter Athletics

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bus driver shortages in the Brainerd School District could impact winter sports at Forestview Middle School.

Derek Hendrickson, Brainerd Middle School Activities Director told the Brainerd School Board that middle school activities may not be able to compete at the same level they are used too.

“There just weren’t enough drivers to consistently get us to and from our events from mid-September through mid-October,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson believes more challenges will arise this winter because the high school has more winter sports than fall sports.

“[From] fall, we go from eight to 14 varsity sports and the trip request will go from 93 to 132,” said Jack Freeman, Brainerd High School Activities Director.

Hendrickson proposed two potential solutions: either an intramural proposal, meaning only in-school competition, or a hybrid model that has a more flexible schedule and the possibility of playing games on a Saturday, where more buses are available.

Hendrickson told the Brainerd School Board he is leaning more towards adopting the hybrid model.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today