Lakeland PBS

Burglary Charges for 24-Year-Old Male Pending in Morrison County

Emma HudziakMar. 31 2022

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a Mora man regarding a burglary that happened last year.

Charges are currently pending for 24-year-old Dacotah Ahlstrom for a burglary that took place in March of 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that on March 13th, 2021, they received a report of forced entry into a shed off of 225th Avenue in Belle Prairie Township. A deputy responded to the scene and discovered that the door on the shed had been pried open and the suspect made entry inside.

The owner of the shed reported that approximately $3,000 worth of items had been stolen from the inside. With the help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, The Sheriff’s Office was able to identify Ahlstrom as the suspect in the burglary from evidence that was secured at the scene.

Ahlstrom currently has two active felony warrants out for his arrest, and his current whereabouts are unknown. This case has been turned over to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office for formal charges against him.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ahlstrom. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bagley Teacher Resigns After Being Charged with Harassment of Student

Cause of Downtown Bemidji Fire on St. Patrick’s Day Identified

Authorities Seeking Info on Van in Connection with Terry Brisk Murder

Burglaries at Insurance Business, City Hall in Morrison Co. Under Investigation

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.