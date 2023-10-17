Buffalo Man Sentenced to Over 25 Years for Father’s Murder in Aitkin Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 25-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced to 25-and-a-half years for the July 2022 murder of his father in Aitkin County.

Ronald Bzdok pleaded guilty earlier this summer to felony second-degree intentional murder for death of his 62-year-old father, Daniel Bzdok, at a cabin near Palisade.

Aitkin County deputies found the victim dead inside a cabin after conducting a search for him. Both men had been staying at the cabin.

Investigators found a note saying that Daniel Bzdok suspected Ronald and another son had stolen from him and that he planned to turn them in and seek a restraining order.

