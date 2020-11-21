Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji Opts For Virtual Ski Swap

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Buena Vista Ski Area’s annual ski swap and equipment sale event has been moved virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will now be a Facebook Live event.

If you want to sell an item, you can still drop off your items in person Friday or Saturday of this week. But the actual sales will be via the live event planned for December 5. Those who claim an item can then come to pick it up.

15% of each consignment sale will go to the resort’s ski patrol for both training and medical education.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today