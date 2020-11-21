Lakeland PBS

Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji Opts For Virtual Ski Swap

Betsy Melin — Nov. 20 2020

Buena Vista Ski Area’s annual ski swap and equipment sale event has been moved virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will now be a Facebook Live event.

If you want to sell an item, you can still drop off your items in person Friday or Saturday of this week. But the actual sales will be via the live event planned for December 5. Those who claim an item can then come to pick it up.

15% of each consignment sale will go to the resort’s ski patrol for both training and medical education.

