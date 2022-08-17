Lakeland PBS

BSU’s Move-In Day for Fall Semester Set for This Saturday

Lakeland News — Aug. 16 2022

Students will soon be back at Bemidji State University. Move-In Day at the school is set for this Thursday, August 18th, and school officials expect about 800 students to live on campus this year.

Beginning at 9 AM, BSU athletic teams and university faculty and staff will be available to assist this year’s on-campus students and their families in finding their rooms, moving belongings into the buildings, and getting acquainted with the campus.

BSU President John Hoffman is scheduled to be at Oak Hall beginning at 9:30 AM to greet students and families.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Store Holds Appreciation Day in Remembrance of Local Teacher

28th Annual Lumberjack Scramble Held to Benefit Bemidji Activities

MnDOT Awarded $18 Million for Reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji

Home Arts Building Showcasing Community’s Crafts at Beltrami County Fair

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.