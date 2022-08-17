BSU’s Move-In Day for Fall Semester Set for This Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Students will soon be back at Bemidji State University. Move-In Day at the school is set for this Thursday, August 18th, and school officials expect about 800 students to live on campus this year.

Beginning at 9 AM, BSU athletic teams and university faculty and staff will be available to assist this year’s on-campus students and their families in finding their rooms, moving belongings into the buildings, and getting acquainted with the campus.

BSU President John Hoffman is scheduled to be at Oak Hall beginning at 9:30 AM to greet students and families.

