BSU’s Hagg-Sauer Hall Named MN Government Construction Project of the Year
Bemidji State University’s newly constructed Hagg–Sauer Hall has been awarded the Government Construction Project of the Year by the Minnesota Construction Association at their 26th Annual Awards of Excellence Gala.
The new facility was constructed by Terra Construction (based out of Roger, MN) and has a design that caters to students and sustainability in mind. The building features smart classrooms, auditorium and a second-floor study space.
