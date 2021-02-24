Lakeland PBS

BSU’s Hagg-Sauer Hall Named MN Government Construction Project of the Year

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 23 2021

Bemidji State University’s newly constructed HaggSauer Hall has been awarded the Government Construction Project of the Year by the Minnesota Construction Association at their 26th Annual Awards of Excellence Gala.

The new facility was constructed by Terra Construction (based out of Roger, MN) and has a design that caters to students and sustainability in mind. The building features smart classrooms, auditorium and a second-floor study space.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji State University Recognizes Newly Accepted Nursing Students

Golden Apple: Northern MN Regional Science Fair at BSU Goes Virtual

Bemidji State University Preparing for In-Person Fall Semester

Bemidji State University to Give Presentation on Indigenous Sustainability Program

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.