BSU’s Hagg-Sauer Hall Named MN Government Construction Project of the Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University’s newly constructed Hagg–Sauer Hall has been awarded the Government Construction Project of the Year by the Minnesota Construction Association at their 26th Annual Awards of Excellence Gala.

The new facility was constructed by Terra Construction (based out of Roger, MN) and has a design that caters to students and sustainability in mind. The building features smart classrooms, auditorium and a second-floor study space.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today