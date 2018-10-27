BSU Women’s Soccer Tops MSU Moorhead for Share of First Conference Title

The Bemidji State soccer team defeated MSU Moorhead 4-0 to clinch at least a share of the NSIC regular season championship for the first time in program history. Rachael Norton and Allyson Smith each scored twice to propel the Beavers to victory on a rainy day at Chet Anderson Stadium. Norton’s two goals gave her 18 on the season, a new program record for single-season scoring.

“I can’t really explain it,” said head coach Jim Stone. “You dream about lifting the trophy up and you work hard to make that dream happen so it finally does. It’s just very humbling, very rewarding. This group is so great, I’m so proud of them, and they deserve it.”

“I’m so glad,” said Norton on getting Stone the conference title. “We were kind of nervous. I was kind of wondering if there was a curse on the team because we’ve finished second for three years. We’ve never really won it, so it felt really good, we’re all really excited and really happy.”