Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BSU Women’s Soccer Tops MSU Moorhead for Share of First Conference Title

AJ Feldman
Oct. 27 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji State soccer team defeated MSU Moorhead 4-0 to clinch at least a share of the NSIC regular season championship for the first time in program history. Rachael Norton and Allyson Smith each scored twice to propel the Beavers to victory on a rainy day at Chet Anderson Stadium. Norton’s two goals gave her 18 on the season, a new program record for single-season scoring.

“I can’t really explain it,” said head coach Jim Stone. “You dream about lifting the trophy up and you work hard to make that dream happen so it finally does. It’s just very humbling, very rewarding. This group is so great, I’m so proud of them, and they deserve it.”

“I’m so glad,” said Norton on getting Stone the conference title. “We were kind of nervous. I was kind of wondering if there was a curse on the team because we’ve finished second for three years. We’ve never really won it, so it felt really good, we’re all really excited and really happy.”

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Football Takes Loss Against Minnesota State

BSU Women’s Hockey Falls to Minnesota Duluth On Saturday

BSU Women’s Hockey at University of Minnesota Duluth

Maddie Rooney Poses Challenge For BSU Women’s Hockey

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

Recent Show

Common Ground 1001: Bemidji Sculpture Walk & Kathy Sanders

Posted on Oct. 24 2018

Recently Added

Common Ground 1001: Bemidji Sculpture Walk & Kathy Sanders

Posted on Oct. 24 2018

Sacred Breath: First Lutheran Church of Bemidji’s Pipe Organ Project

Posted on Oct. 23 2018

Debate Night 2018 – MN House District 10B - Dale K. Lueck, Phil Yetzer (DFL)

Posted on Oct. 8 2018

Debate Night 2018 – MN House District 10A - Josh Heintzeman (R), Dale Menk (DFL)

Posted on Oct. 6 2018

Debate Night 2018 – MN House District 9A - John M. Poston (R), Alex Hering (DFL)

Posted on Oct. 5 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.