BSU Women’s Soccer Making History Hosting NCAAs
It’s time for November Madness as the Bemidji State women’s soccer team gears up to host the NCAA Regional Tournament as the two seed in the Central Region. Their game will be Friday, November 9 at 2 against Minot State, and as the team hopes to fill the stadium, the first 100 BSU students in attendance will get free admission to the game.
