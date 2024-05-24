BSU Women’s Hockey Releases 2024-25 Schedule

Newly appointed head coach Amber Fryklund will begin her tenure at the helm of Bemidji State women’s hockey by opening the season at home against defending national champions Ohio State next fall.

Yesterday, the Beavers released their full 2024-25 schedule in conjunction with the WCHA’s release of their league schedule. They will play a 34-game regular season beginning on September 27, including a 28-game conference schedule.

16 games are set to be played at the Sanford Center, 10 of which will happen before Thanksgiving. After opening with the Buckeyes, the Beavs will travel to Robert Morris for a non-conference series. They will also play a non-conference series versus Lindenwood at home, as well as a two-game showcase with teams to be named later at the University of Minnesota on January 3 and 4.

From the middle of November, BSU will not have another home game for nearly two-and-a-half months before returning back to the Sanford Center on January 31, when they host rival Minnesota State. They’ll finish the season with a home series against Wisconsin February 21-22.

Bemidji State women’s hockey 2024-25 home schedule: