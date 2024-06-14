BSU Hosts 1st Annual Bucky’s Celebrity Softball Game

Bucky the Beaver took over the Bemidji State softball field this week with a new annual event, Bucky’s Celebrity Softball Game.

The game featured some of the biggest names in town, along with prominent BSU alumni, coaches, and faculty. Players were split into two teams, the Green Sox and the White Caps.

Of course, Bucky Beaver was there to give away prizes and distract the players during the game, and while they did keep score, the biggest victory of the day was the event’s success.

“It engaged our 6,200 alums that we have in a 30-mile radius of Bemidji,” said Angela Schmidt, BSU Director of Alumni Relations. “And that’s really important for us, not only at the [Bemidji State University Alumni &] Foundation but at BSU to just give back to our community and our alums and do fun events to make them have a good time and come back and give back in a way that doesn’t have to be a monetary give-back. They can just participate in any of our events.”

The Green Sox won 8-7 thanks to a late-inning home run by Dan Schmidt, but there was one celebrity there viewers should be familiar with: our very own news director Dennis Weimann, who was holding down left field for the White Caps.