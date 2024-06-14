Grand Rapids Baseball Falls to Mahtomedi in Class AAA Semis, Finishes 3rd at State

For the past three years, Grand Rapids and Mahtomedi have traded blows in the Class AAA state baseball tournament. Their first meeting came in the 2021 championship game with the Zephyrs coming away with the state title, but next year in the quarterfinals, the Thunderhawks got their revenge.

Last season, the two teams squared off in the semifinals with the Zephs knocking off the T-Hawks, and this year, Grand Rapids and Mahtomedi faced off once again in the Class AAA semifinal, with a berth in the state championship on the line.

Grand Rapids fell 5-3 to Mahtomedi despite outhitting the Zephs 10-5. After the game, head coach Bill Kinnunen shared his thoughts on the outcome and also spoke highly of this senior class that has played in four consecutive state tournaments.

“They made big pitches and we didn’t get the big hit when we needed it and we had plenty of chances to do it. And that’s who wins these big games,” said Kinnunen. “When you get up to this level and you’re playing these quality programs, if you don’t get big hits when you have a chance, you’re going to get beat.”

He continued, “Well, they’ve got a lot of grit and they and they fight all the time and don’t quit as you saw in the seventh inning. They kept going even though we were down and we had a chance to win at the end, and that’s all you can ask for. And they play hard, outstanding group of baseball players and they’ve been very successful in their careers.”

Grand Rapids played later in the day and beat top seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s to take home the third place Class AAA trophy.