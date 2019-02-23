Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BSU Women’s Hockey Falls To Minnesota

Lakeland News
Feb. 23 2019
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

Recent Show

Common Ground: Malisa’s Wood Fired Oven

In this two segment episode, sisters Kathy and Lynette relate their family connection to the first US flag flown over Parkers Prairie, MN. They
Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Recently Added

Common Ground: Malisa's Wood Fired Oven

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Lakeland Currents: Camp Ripley: U.S. - Norway Reciprocal Troop Exchange

Posted on Feb. 7 2019

Common Ground: Lucken Cars & Rendevous: Wadena & Pine River

Posted on Feb. 6 2019

Lakeland Currents: Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery

Posted on Jan. 31 2019

Backroads: Corey Campbell

Posted on Jan. 31 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.