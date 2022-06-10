Lakeland PBS

BSU to Host Annual Special Education Conference July 21st

Emma HudziakJun. 10 2022

Bemidji State University will be hosting their annual ‘Special Education Conference’ on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 in Memorial Hall from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The day will kick off starting with a breakfast in the morning from 8-8:30 a.m., and then a lunch will be provided from 11 a.m.-noon.

There will be special education faculty specialists that will be presenting on topics all ranging from culturally responsive teaching, trauma informed instructions, strategies and behavior support in classrooms, data collection and para guidance.

Faculty specialists speaking will include Dr. Camille Brandt from Bemidji State University, assistant professor of professional dducation, Dr. Margaret Lubke, director of assessment and accreditation and association professor of professional education, Dr. Sean Wachsmuth.

Registration for this year’s event is now open. More information can be found on the BSU website.

www.bemidjistate.edu/academics/summer/summer-programs-for-all-ages/summer-workshops/register-for-the-special-education-conference.

By — Emma Hudziak

