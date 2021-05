Click to print (Opens in new window)

University officials are now planning to hold a majority of their courses for the Fall 2021 semester on-campus and in-person for students.

Courses will be delivered through four methods with in-person being the main method. A hybrid, online, and HyFlex method is in place as a backup plan if COVID-19 cases increase during that time.

