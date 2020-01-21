BSU Students Participate In 3rd Annual MLK Day Of Service

Click to print (Opens in new window)

About 40 Bemidji State University students completed multiple service projects today at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. Projects included organizing different areas of the club, cleaning, and setting up for the club’s fine art competition.

The event is planned by the university’s Hobson Memorial Union and started about three years ago. The purpose is to allow different clubs and organizations on the campus an opportunity for students to give back to their community.

