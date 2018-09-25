BSU Soccer Continues Perfect Season

While the football team stumbled this weekend, the BSU soccer team continued its perfect season defeating Winona State 2-1 on Sunday. They’ll be back at home this weekend hosting Sioux Falls on Friday afternoon.
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More
This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More
Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More