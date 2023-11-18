BSU Soccer Beats St. Cloud State for 3rd Time this Season to Advance in NCAA Tourney
BSU took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute versus St. Cloud State, and one goal is all they would need with freshman Ana Steadman pitching a shutout as she filled in for Edie Frantzen.
Bemidji State will play host team Emporia State in the next round of the NCAA Tournament. The Beavers have ended the Hornets’ season in the past two years, with last year’s win happening in a shootout.
