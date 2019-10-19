BSU Professor Discusses Community Awareness For Children with Autism

Bemidji State University hosted a BSU professor Thursday for their Honors Lecture Series who discussed the importance of inclusiveness and awareness for the community for children with autism.

Camille Brandt, Assistant Professor at the University, has been in the teaching profession for about 25 years. One thing she noticed was that children and families who deal with autism lack support and opportunities. She believes that the more the community awareness we have the better this issue can be resolved.

“One in 59 children and their families are needing community support. The public schools and charter schools are doing a lot to meet the needs of these children and their families, but the truth is children with autism grow to be adults with autism, and the types of support that families need to help them to become engaged and stay engaged with their community are vast and wide and community awareness is so very important so that families can get the support they need, and so different places can open up for participation,” stated Brandt.

Brandt has also helped organize an event called “Art on Saturdays” which allows children with autism to experience a program where they can be free and, most importantly, themselves.