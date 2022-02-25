BSU Professor Anton Treuer Presenting Popular Work at Bemidji Public Library

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University Professor of Ojibwe Dr. Anton Treuer will soon present one his most popular publications for a discussion at the Bemidji Public Library.

The free event and discussion about Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask will take place Saturday, March 5 at 3 PM.

Dr. Treuer’s name is associated with 18 books, either through authoring or editing them. Other titles include The Assassination of Hole in the Day and Warrior Nation: A History of the Red Lake Ojibwe. Described as “frank” and “funny” by the Bemidji Public Library, the works are also a personal telling from Treuer. The discussion will also host an exploration of white and Indigenous relations.

Dr. Treuer will also be presenting these talks at Walker Public Library on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 PM, Brainerd Public Library on Wednesday, March 9 at 12 PM, and the Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center on Thursday, March 10 at 6 PM.

