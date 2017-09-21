BSU Prepares For Homecoming Weekend
Bemidji State University staff, and students will welcome back alumni for homecoming weekend. While some festivities have already started, the big weekend will kick off Friday with a Beaver pride luncheon at the Walnut Hall Dining Center at 11:30am followed by BSU Honors Gala at the Sanford Center Ballroom beginning at 6:30pm.
Saturday will feature an array of activities beginning with the BSU Homecoming Parade in downtown Bemidji along Beltrami Avenue beginning at 11:00am. A pregame / tailgate party will be hosted by BSU at Diamond point park from noon until 2:00pm. Then the Bemidji State Beavers will take on Southwest Minnesota State University at the Chet Anderson Stadium bringing at 2:00pm. Beaver Volleyball will also be in action at the BSU gymnasium at 4:00pm. Then at 6:30pm. an 80th Anniversary Bemidji Choirs concert will be held at the Bemidji High School Performing Arts Center.
Saturday night Bemidji State welcomes everyone to downtown Bemidji for annual Beaver block party and street dance featuring live music by The Front Fenders. There will be a $5 admission at the gate.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More
That's me -Miles... Read More
That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More
Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More