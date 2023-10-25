BSU & NTC VP for Enrollment Management Leaving Schools for New Opportunity

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A member of the executive cabinet at Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College is leaving the school for a different opportunity.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Carola Thorson has accepted a job working as a vice president with Waybetter Marketing. Thorson’s last day with BSU and NTC will be Nov. 9.

BSU and NTC president Dr. John Hoffman announced the news in a letter to students and staff yesterday. Hoffman said that Thorson has been highly successful in her two years at BSU and NTC.

Hoffman added that this fall, new student enrollment increased by 10% at BSU and 35% at NTC. That growth includes a 26% increase in American Indian students, while the number of students from Bemidji High School increased by 38% at BSU and doubled at NTC.

Hoffman is proposing that the schools elevate Ben Hoffman to an interim role as Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management.

