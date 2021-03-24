Lakeland PBS

BSU & NTC Outline Details of 2021 In-Person Graduation Ceremonies

Lakeland News — Mar. 23 2021

As we first told you last week, Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College are now planning to host in-person graduation ceremonies for 2021 graduating students. While details are still being sorted out, the BSU and NTC ceremonies will look somewhat different.

BSU students will be able to invite up to two guests, while NTC students can invite up to four. Starting at 9 in the morning, BSU will host separate commencement ceremonies for each academic college, while NTC will host one ceremony. All ceremonies will be at the Sanford Center.

School officials are also looking at ways to live stream the event for those who cannot physically attend.

