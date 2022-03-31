Lakeland PBS

BSU, NTC Appoint Inaugural Director of Civil Rights and Affirmative Action

Ryan BowlerMar. 31 2022

Nicholas Taylor

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College have appointed Nicholas Taylor as their inaugural director of civil rights and affirmative action.

Taylor will be responsible for BSU and NTC compliance with policies, procedures, and regulations related to affirmative action set forth by the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities. Taylor will also facilitate efforts to ensure equal opportunities for students and employees from recruiting to retention, increase awareness of diversity issues through advising and training, and strengthen relationships across diverse groups.

Taylor previously served as interim affirmative action officer at St. Cloud State University before his appointment as interim affirmative action officer at Bemidji State and Northwest Tech in last year in July. While serving this interim role Taylor developed capacity for BSU and NTC to incorporate data and assessment into the hiring process, initiated procurement of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility employee training. Tyalor participated in a Minnesota State system of colleges and universities task force to solidify appropriate coding for faculty and staff positions within the system.

“I am grateful and energized for this opportunity to serve as Bemidji State and Northwest Tech’s director of civil rights & affirmative action,” Taylor said. “I look forward to infusing my passion and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism into the work we do every day.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Abuse of Infant Son

Bemidji Police Getting Trained in on New Restraint Device

Local HS Track & Field Athletes Return to BSU for Little Amik Open

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Dept. Seeks Public Input and Suggestions

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.