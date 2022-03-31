BSU, NTC Appoint Inaugural Director of Civil Rights and Affirmative Action

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College have appointed Nicholas Taylor as their inaugural director of civil rights and affirmative action.

Taylor will be responsible for BSU and NTC compliance with policies, procedures, and regulations related to affirmative action set forth by the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities. Taylor will also facilitate efforts to ensure equal opportunities for students and employees from recruiting to retention, increase awareness of diversity issues through advising and training, and strengthen relationships across diverse groups.

Taylor previously served as interim affirmative action officer at St. Cloud State University before his appointment as interim affirmative action officer at Bemidji State and Northwest Tech in last year in July. While serving this interim role Taylor developed capacity for BSU and NTC to incorporate data and assessment into the hiring process, initiated procurement of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility employee training. Tyalor participated in a Minnesota State system of colleges and universities task force to solidify appropriate coding for faculty and staff positions within the system.

“I am grateful and energized for this opportunity to serve as Bemidji State and Northwest Tech’s director of civil rights & affirmative action,” Taylor said. “I look forward to infusing my passion and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism into the work we do every day.”

