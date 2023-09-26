BSU Named One of Midwest’s Top 100 Universities by U.S. News and World Report

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University has been named one of the Midwest’s top 100 universities in the annual U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges and is tied for 26th among the region’s top public schools.

Now in its 39th year, U.S. News and World Report evaluates schools on hundreds of data points using up to 17 measures of academic quality.

Bemidji State tied Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota and Southeast Missouri State Universitiy for 26th in the survey’s list of the top public universities. BSU also tied with Northern State University and Southeast Missouri State University for 88th in the report’s top Midwest region’s unversities.

