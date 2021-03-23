BSU Men’s Hockey Punches Ticket To First NCAA Tournament Since 2010, “Worth The Wait” To Hear Name Called

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji State men’s hockey team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament on Sunday night. During the selection show, the Beavers were one of the last teams to be called, but it was worth the wait for BSU.

It’s the fifth time in program history that the Beavers have made the national tournament since becoming a Division I program. The last time BSU made the NCAA tournament was in the 2009-10 season, when the Beavers advanced to the Frozen Four.

Bemidji State will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut to play the top-seeded University of Wisconsin. Puck drop is set for noon CT on ESPN 2.