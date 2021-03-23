Lakeland PBS

BSU Men’s Hockey Punches Ticket To First NCAA Tournament Since 2010, “Worth The Wait” To Hear Name Called

Chaz MootzMar. 23 2021

The Bemidji State men’s hockey team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament on Sunday night. During the selection show, the Beavers were one of the last teams to be called, but it was worth the wait for BSU.

It’s the fifth time in program history that the Beavers have made the national tournament since becoming a Division I program. The last time BSU made the NCAA tournament was in the 2009-10 season, when the Beavers advanced to the Frozen Four.

Bemidji State will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut to play the top-seeded University of Wisconsin. Puck drop is set for noon CT on ESPN 2.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

BSU Men’s Hockey Falls to Lake Superior State in WCHA Semifinals

Lots at Stake for BSU Men’s Hockey in WCHA Semifinal Game

Now Healthy, BSU Men’s Hockey Firing on All Cylinders Heading Into Semis

BSU Men’s Hockey Sweeps Tech, Advances to WCHA Semifinals

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Post-traumatic stress and Veterans

Posted on Mar. 19 2021

Backroads - David Stoddard

Posted on Mar. 18 2021

Lakeland Currents - The Minnesota DNR Nongame Wildlife Program

Posted on Mar. 12 2021

Lakeland Currents - Concordia Language Villages Welcome a New Director

Posted on Mar. 5 2021

Lakeland Currents - Regional Summer Camps in 2021

Posted on Feb. 26 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.