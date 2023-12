Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State was facing Bowling Green at home on Friday, where the Beavers had a chance to sweep after beating the Falcons 3-1 on Thursday.

BSU went on to beat Bowling Green 5-2 and get the sweep heading into holiday break. They’re 10 for 65 on power plays this year (for 15%), though tonight, they got 3 of 9 for a solid 33.3%.

