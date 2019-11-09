Lakeland PBS

BSU Men’s Hockey Gets Big Win Over Lake Superior State

Lakeland News — Nov. 9 2019

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Latest Stories

Fosston Volleyball Falls To Minneota in State Semifinals

Posted on Nov. 9 2019

Win-E-Mac Football Off To State Semis with Victory Over Warren-A-O

Posted on Nov. 9 2019

Bemidji Girls Hockey Starts Season with Win Over East Grand Forks

Posted on Nov. 9 2019

BSU Football Ready to Take Axe Back from MSU Moorhead

Posted on Nov. 9 2019

Firearms Deer Season Begins Saturday, November 9th

Posted on Nov. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.