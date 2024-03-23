BSU Men’s Hockey Ends Season with 2-1 Loss to Michigan Tech in Mason Cup Final

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The last time Bemidji State men’s hockey hosted a conference title game, they were still in the CHA and playing at the John Glas Fieldhouse. That was in 2009, the same year they made their Cinderella run to the Frozen Four.

On Friday, the Beavers were once again hosting a conference title game with a chance to capture both the regular season and conference championships in the same year for just the fifth time in program history.

It was a big deal for the community, as the Sanford Center was sold out since Tuesday for the CCHA Mason Cup Championship between Bemidji State and Michigan Tech, where the winner would get to hoist the cup and get an auto-bid to the NCAA tourney.

In the first period, the Beavers would strike first behind the goal by Kasper Magnussen, his seventh of the season. But less than a minute later, the Huskies would answer the bell, with freshman defenseman Chase Pietila cleaning up for his third goal this year, tying it up 1-1.

In the second, Tech was pushing up for a two-on-one, and Ryland Mosley dodges the D and nets a team-leading 18th goal this year, leaving the Huskies ahead 2-1.

In the third, the Beavers needed some offense, and Austin Jouppi shoots, but Blake Pietila kicked it away. Later, BSU had another change, but Magnussen couldn’t let it go, and for the first time since February 3, Bemidji State suffered a loss.

Michigan Tech won the Mason Cup with a final score of 2-1. It was a heartbreaking way for the Beavers to finish the season, but there was a lot to be proud of after winning the MacNoughton Cup and being regular-season champs, along with a CCHA unbeaten streak that extended to January 19. The last team to beat the Beavs in conference? That was Michigan Tech, by a score of 2-1.

