It has been 24 long nights since the Bemidji State men’s hockey team celebrated a victory. Of course, they’ve only played two games since then due to the holiday break, but the Beavers and coach Tom Serratore are eager to get back to playing their game – and winning.

The Beavers will have a more traditional home-and-home series against the St. Cloud State Huskies starting Friday, December 31.