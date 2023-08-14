Lakeland PBS

BSU Holds Send-Off Celebration for Former President Jim Bensen

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 14 2023

With former Bemidji State University President Jim Bensen moving out of the area, BSU celebrated Bensen’s immense contributions, influence, and leadership with a farewell celebration last Thursday at the David Park House on campus.

This event was hosted by the Bemidji State Alumni & Foundation and the Office of the President and included statements from local dignitaries, as well as the dedication of a new plaque on campus. The Bensen family will be moving from the Bemidji community to Wisconsin to settle in and enjoy their celebration of 61 years of marriage at the end of this month.

At the celebration, Bensen said his main priority while back coming into the Bemidji community as president was to improve it, and bring in the new and out with the old.

“We changed everything that had to do with marketing and involvement. And I spent a lot of time out in the community, I’d spend a full day in the first three years in 30 communities,” said Bensen.

The Bensen family have been mentors, leaders, and friends, but they’ve also been a big help in improving the area, something which was recognized by current BSU President Dr. John Hoffman.

“Jim, you’ve been transformational for me. You’ve given me a vision of the future of Bemidji and Bemidji State, a future of what a president can do in a community,” said Hoffman.

