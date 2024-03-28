Lakeland PBS

BSU Hockey’s Lleyton Roed Signs Entry-Level Deal with NHL’s Seattle Kraken

Lakeland News — Mar. 28 2024

Some more Bemidji State men’s hockey news: sophomore forward Lleyton Roed has agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken of the NHL.

In just two seasons with BSU, he scored 61 career points off 27 goals and 34 assists. Roed posted back-to-back 30-or-more point seasons, becoming the first Beaver to do so since Jordan George did it from 2009 to 2012.

Roed, the product of White Bear Lake, will now report to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

By — Lakeland News

